Former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) minister in Uttar Pradesh cabinet, Rangnath Mishra came under the scanner of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a disproportionate assets case and the agency has attached his property worth Rs 5 crore.

In a statement, the probe agency revealed that it has attached Mishra’s property in George Town Extension, Tagore Town, Allahabad, measuring 250.83 sqm by 899.25 sqm. The residential property is located at plot number 58, House No. 54/171 of the posh area of the town.

Rangnath Mishra was Minister for Secondary Education and Home in the 2007-11 Mayawati-led BSP government.

ED has issued an order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to provisionally attach the property which is estimated to be worth Rs 5 crore.

According to ED officials, the property was acquired by Mishra in his name and in the name of his family during the year 2010. An FIR was registered against Mishra by the Uttar Pradesh Vigilance wing in October 2013 on the basis of which a probe was initiated by the agency in August 2014.

“During investigations it was revealed that acquisition of disproportionate assets by Mishra, who was minister during his tenure as Secondary Education Minister and Home Uttar Pradesh government during 2007-2011,” the agency said.

The investigations revealed that the actual income of the BSP leader between May 13, 2007, and October 5, 2011, was about Rs 1.57 crore. But allegedly he spent over Rs 3.4 crore, an ED official told.

Further investigations with respect to the sources of the properties acquired or purchased by Mishra and his family in the name of Trust or Samiti or institutes are also under progress, officials said.