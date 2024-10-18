ED attaches properties worth Rs 56 crore linked to PFI under PMLA

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has attached a total of 35 immovable properties worth Rs 56.56 crore, owned and controlled by the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, the agency said on Friday.

According to the federal agency, 19 immovable properties valued at Rs. 35.43 crore were attached on Wednesday, and 16 such properties valued at Rs 21.13 crore were attached on April 16, earlier this year, and these were found to be in the name of various trusts, companies, and individuals.

The total attachment in this case to date stands at Rs 61.72 crore while the ED had initiated a probe against the office bearers, members, and cadres of the PFI based on the FIRs filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other Law Enforcement Agencies.

The investigation has revealed that the office bearers, members, and cadres of the PFI were allegedly conspiring and raising funds from within the country and overseas through banking channels, donations etc. for committing and financing acts of terror across the nation.

According to the federal probe agency’s findings, a quantum of proceeds of crime, and funds raised by the PFI using unlawful means were deposited in 29 bank accounts of the outfit across multiple states including Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Jammu & Kashmir and Manipur.

So far, 26 members and cadres of PFI have been arrested by ED and 9 Prosecution Complaints have been filed in the period February 2021 to May 2024.