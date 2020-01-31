The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached movable and immovable properties of Assadullah Biswas worth Rs 4.67 crore in connection with its probe into fake currency case.

The ED in a statement said that the agency attached movable and immovable properties consisting of balance in bank accounts, vehicles, construction equipment, several lands and a residential flat totalling Rs 4.67 crore under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in fake Indian currency case.

The ED has registered a case of money laundering against Biswas and others on the basis of FIR registered by NIA under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in the fake notes case.

The ED claimed that during investigation, 34 FIRs and 27 charge sheets, one prosecution complaint against Biswas and others were obtained from various law enforcement agencies like NIA, NCB and Malda Police wherein, it was observed that the accused was involved in serious criminal activities and cases were registered against him.

“Investigation under PMLA revealed that Biswas and his associates had indulged in various criminal activities for a period of over two decades and generated huge proceeds of crime,” it said.

The ED said that Biswas used to work like a mafia in the area and despite a number of cases against him, he continued to indulge in criminal activities as he was in possession of huge proceeds of crime and continues to enjoy it and has further used them to further expand his activities.