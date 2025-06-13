ED attaches Congress office in Chhattisgarh, properties linked to former minister Lakhma

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached the Congress party office in Sukma, southern Chhattisgarh, along with multiple properties linked to former excise minister and sitting MLA Kawasi Lakhma and his son Harish Lakhma.

The action is part of the ongoing probe into the Rs 2,161 crore liquor scam. An official statement from the agency detailing the asset attachments is expected shortly.

ED officials indicate that the actions include Lakhma’s residence in Sukma and a bungalow in Raipur’s Dhamtari Road area, as well as properties owned by his son. These assets were reportedly acquired using proceeds from the alleged excise syndicate operating in Chhattisgarh.

In response, Chhattisgarh Congress’s communications head Sushil Anand Shukla alleged that “central agencies are being weaponized on the explicit instructions of the Modi-led government.” He described the ED’s move against a district party office as fear-driven and politically motivated.

BJP state spokesperson Kedar Gupta dismissed these claims, highlighting alleged corruption during the Bhupesh Baghel administration. “In the excise scandal, assets worth ₹6 crore linked to Lakhma and his son have been seized. Some are in jail, others out on bail, and several are under investigation,” he said. Gupta sarcastically questioned whether ED would also review BJP-owned properties, such as the ₹150 crore Kushabhau Thakre office.

Kawasi Lakhma has been in judicial custody since January 16, 2025. The ED accuses him of being a key architect of the liquor scam, citing his influence over policy decisions, particularly the introduction of FL-10 licenses that allegedly sustained the syndicate’s operations.

ED counsel Saurabh Pandey informed the court that Lakhma received ₹2 crore in kickbacks each month over a three-year period, totaling ₹72 crore. These illicit funds were purportedly used to finance Harish Lakhma’s residence and the Sukma Congress office.

The agency asserts the liquor racketeering scheme siphoned over ₹2,100 crore from the state exchequer. Initial investigations identified a nexus of senior bureaucrats and business interests, including IAS officer Anil Tuteja, excise department MD A.P. Tripathi, and liquor contractor Anwar Dhebar.

This latest action follows ED raids in December 2024 at multiple locations associated with the accused, including homes in Raipur and Sukma, as well as properties linked to aide Sushil Ojha and Sukma municipality chairperson Raju Sahu.

The ED has registered a money laundering case based on an FIR filed by the Anti Corruption Bureau. Investigators allege that under the previous state government, the syndicate operated with impunity, causing massive financial damage through systematic revenue diversion.

