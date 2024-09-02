ED arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Delhi Waqf Board case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan after extensive raids on his Okhla residence in Delhi.

Khan was arrested in connection with the alleged irregularities in Delhi Waqf Board appointments and illegal cash transactions.

The first FIR in the case was registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2016. The agency alleged that Khan appointed Mahboob Alam as the CEO of the Delhi Waqf Board illegally.

Advertisement

The agency further claimed that the AAP MLA later appointed his relatives and other associates without following the due process. The Enforcement Directorate is also probing the money laundering angle in the case.

Earlier today, Khan took to his social media account on X and informed that ED sleuths have arrived at his residence with the intent to arrest him.

In a video posted on X, the AAP MLA accused the agency of persistently harassing him over the past two years.

“It’s 7 AM, and the ED is here to arrest me under the guise of a search warrant. My mother-in-law, who is battling cancer, is currently at my home. Despite my responses to all their notices, they continue to harass me. Their sole objective is to weaken our party, but we will neither bow down nor break,” Khan asserted.

He also expressed hope for justice, stating, “Just as we received justice in court previously, I am confident we will prevail again. This case is entirely baseless.”