ED acting like a political weapon of Modi and BJP: Venugopal on Kejriwal’s judicial remand

Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of acting like a political weapon for the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was sent to judicial custody till 15th April.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, the Congress leader said, “Every action of the ED nowadays is based on some ‘political vendetta’.”

Replying to a question on Kejriwal being sent by a Delhi court to judicial custody till 15th April, he said, “The ED is acting like a political weapon for BJP and Narendra Modi.”

Advertisement

The Congress general secretary in-charge of Organisation attributed the ‘Save Democracy’ rally by the INDIA bloc at the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday to the arrest of Kejriwal. “That is why we did a massive rally yesterday citing all these issues. I think people will have an answer,” he said.

It may be mentioned that the INDIA bloc announced five demands, including immediate release of Kejriwal and former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, during the rally.

Top leaders of the Opposition parties accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of misusing Central agencies to fix its political opponents.