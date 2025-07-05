EC’s religion is to fulfil constitutional obligations: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday said that the Election Commission resolves the problems of all political parties with transparency while discharging its responsibilities in accordance with the Constitution.

He also ruled out any lapses on the part of the EC on electoral roll revision in Bihar.

Addressing an event here on Saturday, the CEC, while discussing the working style of the Election Commission, said that just as the Sun always rises in the East, the Election Commission consistently follows its constitutional obligations and carries out its duties with transparency — even if someone keeps arguing that the Sun rises in the West.

“The Election Commission fully adheres to the law and the Constitution of the country. We are concerned about 100 crore voters, as voters are the most prominent stakeholders in the country’s election process,” he said.

In response to questions raised by opposition parties about the working style of the Election Commission, the Chief Election Commissioner said that its functioning is entirely constitutional and transparent.

He said that over the past four months, the EC has organised around 5,000 meetings with political parties across all states, with participation from 28,000 delegates.

“In these meetings, everyone’s concerns were heard with fairness and transparency. The Election Commission treats all political parties equally,” he said.

Commenting on Bihar, the CEC said that opposition parties, who were raising concerns about insufficient time regarding the voter list, have been informed that under Article 326 of the Constitution, no additional documents are required from voters whose names were included in the January 2003 voter list.

As far as the time limit for voter list verification is concerned, only 31 days were allotted in 2002. This year as well, the period from June 24 to July 25 has been fixed, also totalling 31 days.