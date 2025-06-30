Eco-Friendly public transport: CM Stalin flags off 120 electric buses in phase – I

For the first time in Tamil Nadu, Chennai has got its green fleet. Providing a green thrust to public transport in the state, Chief Minister MK Stalin flagged off 120 ultra-modern low-floor disabled disabled-friendly electric buses in Chennai as part of the first phase on Monday.

Each bus, when fully charged, can travel up to 200 km. The buses with 39 seats are equipped with passenger amenities including seat belts, CCTV cameras, mobile charging points, emergency alarms, and LED displays, providing information on bus stops.

Advertisement

This initiative comes under the Chennai City Partnership Programme, Chennai Sustainable Urban Services, with financial support from the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Metropolitan Transport Corporation’s Rs 47.50 crore upgraded electric bus depot at Vasarpadi in North Chennai. Before flagging off the blue colour fleet, he inspected the facilities in the buses and interacted with the crew.

Advertisement

The electric fleet buses for public transport would reduce environmental pollution by bringing down CO2 emissions and vastly improve air quality in the city. The MTC would roll out 625 buses in the First Phase at a total cost of Rs 697 crore. For the initial first km, each bus would be running on diesel emissions of 755 grams of carbon dioxide.

With the administration taking steps to establish the necessary infrastructure, like charging and maintenance facilities, the new electric buses would be operated from five other depots. When charged fully, these buses could run up to 200 km. Further, they have been designed to be disabled-friendly with a ramp, making them wheelchair accessible and secure anchorage points.