ECI writes to Delhi CEO over complaints from AAP, BJP; asks to examine carefully

The Election Commission of India on Friday wrote to Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi over the representations received form the AAP and the BJP raising several issues including alleged threat of mass voter deletion in the national capital, and asked to examine the matter carefully and necessary action be taken strictly following the guidelines.

In a letter addressed to the CEO Delhi, ECI Secretary BC Patra wrote: “I am directed to forward herewith a copy of representation of the BJP along with its enclosures handed over during its meeting with Commission on 13th December, urging the need to remove names of illegal/temporary migrants, ghost voters from the electoral roll during the ongoing Special Summary Revision 2025.”

The official informed that earlier a representation received from the AAP regarding the threat of mass voter deletion in Delhi was forwarded to the CEO.

“I am further directed to reiterate that the issues raised in representations of both the parties, viz., to delete illegal/temporary migrants, ghost voters and not to undertake mass deletions of voters without proper enquiry, has to be examined carefully and necessary action taken strictly following the laid down statutory provisions and Commission’s guidelines contained in the manual of electoral rolls,” said the Secretary.

The official said as per laid down instructions, no deletion can take place without a corresponding Form-7. Further all cases of deletions must be personally got cross verified by ERO.

“I am directed to convey that the extant process should be scrupulously followed by the entire machinery involved in the revision process including EROS, AEROS, BLO supervisors and BLOS, so as to ensure that changes in the electoral roll during the SSR period are backed by proper enquiry with fullest possible participation of the political parties,” said Patra.

The official said the list of claims and objections, including Form-7 should regularly be shared with all political parties and also be uploaded on the website of CEO Delhi.

Patra said the objections to these Claims and Objections, including those raised by BLAs of the political parties before the concerned BLO/ERO, must be disposed off after proper scrutiny/hearing the concerned.

Elections to 70 Assembly seats in Delhi are scheduled to be held early next year.