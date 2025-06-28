‘ECI trying to bring NRC in from back door,’ says TMC, opposes special intensive revision of electoral roll

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is trying to bring the NRC (National Register of Citizens) from the back door, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) said on Saturday, equating the poll panel’s special intensive revision exercise with the Nazi Ancestor Pass.

Addressing a press briefing in Delhi, TMC leader Derek O’ Brien said, “The ECI is conducting an exercise called special intensive revision of the electoral roll starting in Bihar, and then they said they’ll follow it up in Bengal. Under this, new and existing voters have to submit proof of birth & birthplace for those born before July 1987. Proof of birth & birthplace for self and one parent for those born between July 1987 to December 2004. Proof of birth & birthplace for self and both parents for those born after December 2004. If these documents are not submitted within a month, your name will be deleted from the voter list.”

Advertisement

He said that the TMC has the highest regard for the Election Commission of India as a constitutional body, but it should not turn into the branch office of the ruling BJP.

Advertisement

“Why is this exercise being suddenly done right now? We have evidence that it is being done now because the latest BJP’s internal survey for Bengal shows the BJP will get 46 to 49 seats in the Bengal Assembly polls. In desperation to change or attempt to change things, you do these desperate things,” he remarked.

The TMC leader also claimed that the poll panel is trying to bring the NRC in from the back door and vowed the INDIA bloc parties will raise the issue inside and outside the Parliament.

“The EC (Election Commission) is trying to bring the NRC in from the back door. In 1935 under the Nazis, you were supposed to be given an ancestor pass. Some proof of paper to show that you are an Indian citizen is this the new version of that Nazi Ancestor Pass?… All the INDIA bloc parties will take this up in and outside Parliament…,” he added.