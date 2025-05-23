ECI to provide mobile phone deposit facility for voters at polling stations

In line with various initiatives aimed at enhancing voter convenience and streamlining poll day arrangements, the Election Commission of India has issued two more comprehensive instructions for providing mobile deposit facilities for voters just outside the polling stations and rationalising norms for canvassing.

The instructions are according to relevant provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961.

This comes in wake of increasing coverage and usage of mobile phones in both urban and rural areas and the challenges faced not only by the voters at large, but also by senior citizens, women, and PwD electors in managing mobile phones on the poll day.

Acknowledging the issues, the poll panel has now decided to allow a mobile deposit facility just outside the polling stations.

Only mobile phones will be allowed within 100 meters of the polling station, and that too in switched-off mode.

As part of the arrangement, very simple pigeonhole boxes or jute bags will be provided near the entrance door of the polling station, where the voters will be required to deposit their mobile phones.

However, mobile phones will not be allowed to be carried inside the polling station by voters.

However, certain Polling Stations can be exempted from this provision based on adverse local circumstances by the Returning Officer.

According to the ECI, Rule 49M of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, which ensures secrecy of voting within the polling station, will continue to be strictly enforced.

Further, in a move aimed at improving election day facilitation, the poll body has rationalised the permissible norms for canvassing in line with the electoral laws to 100 meters from the entrance of the polling station.

However, electioneering will not be allowed within a 100-metre radius around the Polling Station on the day of the poll.

Therefore, the booths set up by the candidates on poll day for issuing unofficial identity slips to electors, in case the electors are not carrying their official Voter Information Slips (VIS) issued by the Commission, can now be set up just beyond 100 meters of any polling station.

The ECI, under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar along with Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi, remains committed to conducting elections strictly in accordance with the legal framework, while continuously innovating to improve the facilities for the voters, the Commission said.