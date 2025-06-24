ECI to conduct Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, aiming to ensure that all eligible citizens are enrolled and ineligible voters are excluded. This exercise is crucial for maintaining the integrity and accuracy of the electoral rolls.

The ECI will conduct a house-to-house survey through Booth Level Officers to verify the eligibility of citizens. This process will help identify and include eligible voters who may have been missed earlier, the poll panel said in a release on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The ECI emphasised the importance of transparency and participation in the revision process. “Political parties will be encouraged to appoint Booth Level Agents to oversee the process and ensure that discrepancies are resolved at the preparation stage itself,” the ECI said.

Advertisement

Urging that all eligible citizens be enrolled as voters, the ECI asserted that ineligible voters must be excluded from the electoral rolls.

The poll panel also called for complete transparency in the process of addition or deletion of electors.

The last intensive revision of electoral rolls was conducted in Bihar in 2003. The current exercise has been necessitated by factors such as rapid urbanisation, migration, and the inclusion of new voters. The ECI is committed to conducting the revision process smoothly and successfully, with minimal inconvenience to electors.

Earlier last week, the ECI said it would soon begin the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Political parties are to be encouraged to participate actively in the revision process, the ECI had said.