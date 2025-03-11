ECI seeks suggestions from political parties to strengthen electoral processes

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday said it has sought suggestions from all national and regional political parties by April 30 in a bid to further strengthen the electoral processes.

The statement of the ECI came a day after the Congress demanded in Parliament a comprehensive discussion on alleged discrepancies in the voters’ list.

“The ECI has invited suggestions from all national and state political parties by April 30 for any unresolved issues at the level of ERO, DEO, or the CEO, as the case may be. In an individual letter issued to political parties today, the Commission also envisaged an interaction with the party presidents and senior members of the party, at a mutually convenient time, to further strengthen electoral processes in accordance with the established law,” the poll panel said in a statement.

The ECI said that in its letter to political parties it has also noted that Representation of the People Act 1950 and 1951; Registration of Electors Rules, 1960; Conduct of Election Rules, 1961; orders of Supreme Court and Instructions, Manuals and Handbooks issued by it from time to time have established a decentralised, robust and transparent legal framework for holding free and fair elections.

“Earlier, during an ECI conference last week, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had instructed CEOs, DEOs and EROs of all States/UTs to hold regular interactions with political parties, resolve any suggestions received in such meetings strictly within the legal framework already in place and submit an action taken report to the Commission by March 31. The Commission also urged political parties to proactively use this mechanism of decentralised engagement,” it said.

The ECI said political parties are one of the key stakeholders among 28 stakeholders identified by the Commission as per the Constitution and statutory framework covering all aspects of electoral processes.

In the wake of criticism from Opposition parties, including the Congress, over the duplication in Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC), the ECI had said that this “long pending” issue will be resolved within the next three months.