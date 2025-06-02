ECI notifies Rajya Sabha polls for 2 seats in Assam, 6 in Tamil Nadu; to be held on June 19

Through a gazette notification, the Election Commission on Monday notified biennial elections for two Rajya Sabha seats in Assam and six seats in Tamil Nadu to be held on June 19.

As per the notification, the counting of votes will also commence on June 19 after the polling concludes at 1600 hrs.

The last date of filing nominations will be June 9, and the scrutiny of nominations has been fixed for June 10. The last date of withdrawal of candidatures will be June 12.

The polling will start at 0900 hrs and will end at 1600 hrs, the poll panel said.

The date before which the election shall be completed has been fixed as June 23.

As per the notification, these seats are becoming vacant due to the retirement of two sitting members from Assam and six from Tamil Nadu. The two seats in Assam will fall vacant on June 14, while the 6 seats in Tamil Nadu will fall vacant on July 24.

Earlier, while announcing the poll schedule, the EC had said that for the purpose of marking preferences on the ballot paper only integrated violet colour sketch pens of pre-fixed specification, provided by the Returning Officer, shall be used and no other pen, under any circumstances, would be allowed.

Adequate measures for close monitoring of the election process by appointing observers shall be taken to ensure free and fair elections, while broad Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Election Commission from time to time may be followed, wherever applicable, during the entire election process, the ECI said.