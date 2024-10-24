ECI launches upgraded Suvidha 2.0 mobile app

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday launched the upgraded Suvidha 2.0 mobile app, ahead of the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, and bye-election to 48 assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha seats in 15 states.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said, “The Commission constantly endeavours to leverage technology to provide a level playing field for candidates and parties in an election and the launch of Suvidha 2.0 is yet another step towards technologically empowered elections, as candidates who are always on the move during elections can now easily apply and track permissions from their mobile phones.”

The app allows users to download the necessary application forms, declarations and other documents to apply for any campaign related permission. A reference ID will be generated that will help users to track the status of their requests, as per the ECI. After a decision has been made on the permission request, the order copy on the request can also be downloaded from the app, it said.

“The user will be facilitated by many other features such as tracking the status of the nomination, election schedules and the regular updates which were earlier only available on the ECI website. Suvidha 2.0 mobile application is more user friendly and has enhanced security features,” the poll panel said.