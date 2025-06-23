ECI launches capacity building programme for booth-level officers

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has started a two-day capacity building programme for 379 booth-level officers and supervisors from various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Chandigarh.

The training programme, inaugurated by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, aims to enhance the participants’ practical understanding of electoral procedures, the poll panel said in a statement on Monday.

In his inaugural address, Gyanesh Kumar emphasized the significance of these training programmes in ensuring that electoral rolls and elections are conducted in accordance with the law. “There can be nothing more transparent than law in any democracy, and the elections in India are held as per law,” he said.

The training will familiarize participants with provisions related to appeals against final electoral rolls and the importance of voter registration, the CEC underlined.

The programme will cover topics such as voter registration and form handling, field-level implementation of electoral procedures, IT tools and technical demonstrations and EVMs and VVPATs, including mock polls.

Over 5,000 BLOs and BLO supervisors have been trained by the ECI in New Delhi in the last three months. The training is designed to equip participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to conduct free and fair elections.

The ECI’s efforts to train field functionaries are crucial in ensuring the smooth conduct of elections in the country. With this training programme, the Commission aims to strengthen the electoral process and uphold the integrity of the democratic system.