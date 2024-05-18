ECI issues show cause notice to WB BJP chief

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday issued a show cause notice to West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, following a complaint filed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) against the saffron party for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The poll panel has sought a response from Majumdar by 5 pm on 21st May.

In its notice to the West Bengal chief of BJP, the ECI said: “The Commission received a complaint from All India Trinamool Congress, dated 5th May, wherein it is alleged that BJP on 5th May published an advertisement in Anandabazar and Pratidin newspaper containing, false, unverified and misleading statement to unduly influence the minds of the voter through false reporting.”

Advertisement

“Whereas, a transcript of the alleged advertisement has been obtained from the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal and authenticated transcript of alleged advertisement as under: Trinamool is the root of corruption,West Bengal has become the cradle of corruption thanks to this corrupt state government. Coal and cattle smugglers ‘Bhaipo (nephew) and Keshta are being shielded by the Chief Minister herself.Eradicate the malicious power that has forced the people of Bengal to succumb to a dark future,” the poll panel said.

The ECI further said, “Now, therefore, you are hereby called upon to show cause by 5pm on 21st May as to why above advertisement is not treated as violation of provisions of Model Code of Conduct and directions issued by the Commission vide its letter dated 1st March to the President/Chairperson/General Secretary of all recognized national and state political parties; and action is taken against you.”

“In the event of no response from your side within the stipulated time, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in the matter and the Election Commission will take appropriate action or decision in the matter without making any further reference to you,” it said.