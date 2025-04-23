ECI holds training for electoral field functionaries ahead of Bihar polls

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar, the Election Commission of India (ECI), on Wednesday, commenced the training and capacity building of electoral field functionaries, including Booth Level Officers (BLOs), at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) here.

A total of 229 BLOs, 12 EROs, and two DEOs from the state are participating in the two-day training programme. This is the third such batch of BLOs to be trained from the poll-bound state of Bihar.

A specialized one-day training programme for the State Police Nodal Officer (SPNO) and Police Officers from Bihar also commenced on Wednesday. The training programme was inaugurated by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the presence of Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi.

The training is planned to familiarise the BLOs with their roles and responsibilities as per statutory framework and equip them to ensure errorfree electoral rolls. They will also be trained in the IT applications designed to support their roles, as per the ECI.

“This is the latest in the first phase of the ongoing physical training programmes at IIIDEM in which 555 BLOs from poll-bound states of Bihar, West Bengal and Assam and 279 Booth Level Agents (BLA-1s) of 10 recognised national and state political parties from Bihar have already been trained. These well-trained BLOs will form a corps of Assembly Level Master Trainers (ALMTs) to strengthen the entire network of BLOs nationwide,” it said.

The ECI said the training of SPNOs and Police Officers from Bihar aims to improve coordination between election authorities and the police for enhanced electoral management, especially in the areas of law and order, vulnerability assessment, Paramilitary forces (CAPF) deployment, and model code of conduct (MCC) enforcement.

“Till date over 3000 participants from 141 countries including large democracies such as Australia, United Kingdom, USA, Brazil, Egypt, France, Indonesia, Israel, Russia and South Africa have benefited from training programmes from India’s globally acclaimed election management practices at IIIDEM,” the poll panel said in a communiqué.

The assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held later this year.