ECI holds talks with Mayawati as part of its engagement with parties

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday held talks with Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati as part of its initiative to promote greater and regular engagement with various stakeholders, including political parties, the poll panel said in a statement.

The Commission has been carrying out such talks for a better understanding of different issues. BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra and party treasurer Sridhar were also present during the meeting.

Advertisement

“In continuation of the Election Commission of India’s emphasis on fostering greater and regular engagement with different stakeholders, ECI has initiated interactions with National and State political parties. These interactions would provide a long-felt need of constructive discussions which enable National and State Party Presidents to share their suggestions and concerns directly with the Commission,” the poll panel said in a statement.

Advertisement

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, and Vivek Joshi interacted with the BSP leaders.