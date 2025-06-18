ECI fast-tracks EPIC delivery; electors to get cards within 15 days

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure the delivery of Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) within 15 days of any update in the electoral rolls, including new enrollment or changes to existing details, according to a release issued by the poll panel on Wednesday.

The move aims to enhance voter convenience and streamline the electoral process.

“The initiative is in line with the various measures being undertaken by the ECI for the convenience of electors as envisaged by the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi,” the release read.

The new system allows for real-time tracking of EPICs from generation to delivery via the Department of Posts, while electors will receive SMS updates at each stage, keeping them informed about the status of their EPICs.

A new IT module has also been introduced on the ECINet platform, which will replace the existing process and streamline the workflow.

The DoP’s Application Programme Interface (API) will be integrated with the ECINet for seamless delivery.

“Providing prompt and efficient electoral services to all its electors is a major focus area for the ECI. This initiative aims to enhance service delivery while maintaining data security,” said the Election Commission.