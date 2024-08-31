EC seeks report on SP’s charges of UP govt posting officials from certain communities for upcoming bypolls

Samajwadi Party’s allegations regarding the posting of officials from certain communities for the upcoming assembly bypolls in 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh have been submitted to the Election Commission.

The Election Commission has sought a detailed report from the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Uttar Pradesh on the SP’s claims that officials from only specific communities have been assigned to these 10 assembly segments.

Earlier this week, a Samajwadi Party delegation met the Election Commission and formally lodged a written protest regarding the posting of officials.

Advertisement

The party alleged that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in the Kundarki Assembly constituency of Moradabad district and the Sisamau Assembly constituency of Kanpur district were posted in an illegal manner.

The EC has requested a list of BLOs from the Lok Sabha elections and the names of BLOs who have been removed ahead of the bypolls in UP.

SP secretary general Prof Ramgopal Yadav, who led the delegation to the EC, alleged that the BJP government in UP is replacing Muslim and Yadav police and civil administration officials with officials from other communities. He also claimed that Booth Level Officers from Yadav and Muslim communities have been replaced.

In their complaint, the SP leader asked the EC to ensure that all political parties and candidates receive equal opportunities in the electoral process. The EC has promised to look into their complaint.

On August 29, Samajwadi Party state president Shyam Lal Pal submitted a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh in Lucknow. The complaint was about the removal of Muslim BLOs who had been posted in the Mirzapur by-election area of the Majhawan Assembly constituency, and their replacement with non-Muslim BLOs.

Shyam Lal Pal issued a list of BLOs from various booths and requested the EC to take note of the matter and conduct an investigation.

According to the Samajwadi Party, more than 11 Muslim BLOs have been changed in the Majhawan Assembly constituency. The party had earlier lodged a similar complaint with the CEO regarding the BLO replacements in the Kundarki and Sisamau Assembly constituencies.