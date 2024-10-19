EC orders removal of Jharkhand DGP Gupta ahead of Assembly polls

Ahead of the Assembly polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked the Jharkhand government to remove Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta with immediate effect.

“The ECI has directed the Jharkhand government to remove Anurag Gupta from his position as the Acting Director General of Police (DGP) with immediate effect by handing over charge to the senior most DGP level officer available in the cadre,” sources said on Saturday.

Sources added that the decision was taken by the ECI after taking into account “a history of” complaints and action taken by it against Gupta during the previous elections.

Notably, during the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, Gupta was relieved of his duties as ADG (Special Branch), Jharkhand, following allegations of biased conduct by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). At the time, he was reassigned to the Resident Commissioner’s Office in Delhi and barred from returning to Jharkhand until the election process was completed.

During the Rajya Sabha elections from Jharkhand in 2016, Gupta, then Additional DGP, faced serious charges of alleged misuse of authority. The poll panel had formed an inquiry committee which, based on its findings, resulted in a charge sheet being issued against him for departmental enquiry.

A case dated 29th March, 2018 in Jagannathpur Thana under Section 171(B)(E)/ 171(C)(F) of IPC was also registered. In 2021, the Jharkhand government subsequently granted permission for an investigation under Section 17(A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

“The Jharkhand government has been directed to submit the compliance of these directions by 7 pm on Saturday. Also, the Jharkhand government has been asked to submit a panel of senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers by 10 am, 21st October,” sources said.

Elections for 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand will be held in two phases. The polling for the first phase (in 43 Assembly constituencies) would take place on 13th November and second phase (in 38 seats) on 20th November.

The counting of votes would take place along with Maharashtra on 23rd November.