EC launches Bihar voters list revision campaign

The Election Commission of India on Friday announced the commencement of a special intensive revision campaign for voter lists in Bihar, aimed at ensuring that no eligible voter is left out of the electoral process.

This initiative is part of the Commission’s efforts to prepare for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The Election Commission is committed to including every eligible voter in the voter list, emphasizing that “No eligible voter should be left out,” the poll panel said in a post on handle X.

During the drive, booth level officers will conduct door-to-door verification to ensure accuracy and transparency in the voter list preparation process, while the Commission will also upload verification documents digitally while safeguarding privacy, ensuring a smooth and efficient process.

The Election Commission has sought active involvement of all political parties in the process by appointing their booth agents (BLOs) in all polling booths.

To maintain the timeline for the special intensive revision, BLOs will collect applications for adding, deleting, or modifying voter names, between July 25 and 26.

Voter lists will be updated based on the received forms between July 27 and July 31, while on August 1, a draft of the voter list will be published.

On September 30, the final voter list will be published after settling claims and objections.