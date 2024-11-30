EC assures Cong to address its concerns on polling data in Maha polls

A day after the Congress alleged serious and grave inconsistencies in the data relating to the polling and counting processes for the recently concluded Assembly elections in Maharashtra, the Election Commission (EC) on Saturday assured the party to address all its “legitimate” concerns.The poll panel has also invited a Congress delegation at 5 pm on 3rd December to raise these issues in detail.

In its response to the party memorandum submitted to it on Friday alleging arbitrary deletion of voters and subsequent additions, and inexplicable increase in voting percentages in Maharashtra Assembly polls, the EC said, “At the outset, the Commission is thankful to the Congress for bringing to its notice the party’s concerns about these issues.”

The poll panel said it has always accorded the highest attention, to the political parties, in particular, the national and state recognised parties, which it considers as the most vital stakeholders of the electoral democracy in India.The Commission assured the Congress that it will make all efforts to address party’s all legitimate concerns.

“As regards the first allegation regarding addition and deletion of voters in Maharashtra, as the Congress is aware, electoral rolls are always prepared and finalised with close involvement of all political parties including yourselves. The copies of draft electoral roll published is given to political parties and the verification process involves political parties at every stage of the process,” it said.

The EC said it would get the issues raised by Congress examined and keep them informed of the outcome, On voting percentage data, the poll panel said, “You are already aware, total votes polled at each polling booth was given by Presiding Officer, before leaving the polling station, to the authorized agents of candidates (Form 17 C Part1) at the end of polling on 20th November, the day of polling in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.”

“The presiding officer near the completion of polling at polling station performs multiple statutory responsibilities like filling up of various statutory forms, record keeping of activities in PO’s diary, sealing of the machines, etc. before winding up the polling at polling station. The data feeding from all polling stations into voter turnout out app, at this stage, thus takes time, ” the EC said.

Stating that this cannot be changed, it said this number aggregates to final voter turnout which all political parties and candidates can verify. The poll panel said it will convey its detailed reply to the issues raised by the Congress at the earliest possible,.

A Congress delegation is welcome to the Commission at 5 pm on 3rd December to raise these issues in detail, it added.