Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 jolts Sri Lanka

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Bay of Bengal
An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted the Bay of Bengal on Monday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NSC).
A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Sri Lanka on Tuesday afternoon.
A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Sri Lanka on Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Centre for Seismology.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 14-11-2023, 12:31:10 IST, Lat: -2.96 & Long: 86.54, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 1326km SE of Colombo, Sri Lanka,” it said.
The quake hit 1326 km southeast of Colombo, Sri Lanka in the Indian Ocean at a depth of 10km.
As of now, there has not been any reports of damage to properties or loss of life. Tsunami alert has also not been issued so far.
