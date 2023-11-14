Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 jolts Sri Lanka

A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Sri Lanka on Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 14-11-2023, 12:31:10 IST, Lat: -2.96 & Long: 86.54, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 1326km SE of Colombo, Sri Lanka,” it said.

The quake hit 1326 km southeast of Colombo, Sri Lanka in the Indian Ocean at a depth of 10km.

As of now, there has not been any reports of damage to properties or loss of life. Tsunami alert has also not been issued so far.