Tremors felt in Himachal’s Kangra
A low-intensity quake measuring 2.9 and a moderate quake measuring 3.8 on the Richter Scale hit Kangra on July 25 and July 27, respectively.
There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property immediately after the earthquake.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hit Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba region on Thursday, according to the National Center for Seismology.
The quake struck the region at 9:34 PM. There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to properties after the earthquake.
According to reports, the tremors were felt across the state, including some areas of state capital Shimla.
The depth of the earthquake was measured at 10 km.
