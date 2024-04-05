No loss of life reported in 5.3-magnitude quake that struck Chamba in Himachal: Chief Secy

Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena said that no loss of life was reported in the 5.3-magnitude earthquake that struck Chamba in Himachal Pradesh.

“An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 was reported by the National Centre for Seismology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, at 9.34 pm on Thursday. After analysis by the HPSDMA, the possible affected Panchayats where the epicentre of the earthquake has been identified are Sach, Seichu, Shoon (HilluTwan), and Kumar (Parmar) of Tehsil Pangi, District Chamba,” he said.

Incidentally, the state marked the 119th Anniversary of the 1905 Kangra earthquake on Thursday.

The Emergency Operation Centers (EOCs) immediately swung into action, and with the help of GIS, the area near the epicentre of the EQ was identified and contact was established with the DC Chamba and RC Pangi to assess the situation, he added.

Furthermore, information from the DDMA Chamba and Resident Commissioner Pangi about the situation was also sought and they informed that they have been in touch with field functionaries, Patwari Sach, Police Chowki Purthi and elected representatives of the possible affected area.

Fortunately, no life or major property loss was immediately reported, he said, adding that since there was snow and icing on the road, the local administration was unable to move the ground during the night.

“On early Friday morning, the local administration moved a search and rescue party with the Executive Magistrate, Kanungo, doctors, and police to the affected panchayats. As of now, no loss of life has been reported, and the situation seems to be normal. Although it will take some more time to reach the remotest corners, all affected GPs have been touched, and things are normal,” he said.

There have been only partial damages to houses, for which the Patwari is making relief cases as the team carried out its inspections, Saxena said, adding that no major property damage has been reported until now.

“There are some reports of cracks to the houses and the same will be verified after field verification and relief, if any, admissible under the norms shall be paid to the affected families in due course of time,” he said.

Himachal Pradesh falls in seismic zones IV and V and is highly vulnerable to earthquakes.

The tectonic configuration of the state has resulted in a significant history of both major and minor earthquakes.

Records indicate that the state has experienced 7 earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 6 to 6.9, along with one earthquake measuring 8 on the Richter scale.

Besides this, there have been 43 earthquakes with magnitudes between 5 and 5.9, 22 earthquakes measuring 4 to 4.9, 141 earthquakes with magnitudes of 3 to 3.9, and approximately 1,200 earthquakes with magnitudes below 3 magnitude.

“The Kangra earthquake, which occurred on 4 April 1905, was one of the most devastating seismic events in the history of Himachal Pradesh having magnitude 8.0 on the Richter scale and its epicentre was at Kareri near Dharamshala,” the Chief Secretary said.

The earthquake caused widespread destruction across the region, causing significant damage to buildings, infrastructure, and leading to loss of life. Estimates suggest that over 20,000 people lost their lives, and many more were injured or displaced.

The quake also triggered landslides and caused extensive damage to property and it remains one of the deadliest earthquakes in India’s history, highlighting the seismic vulnerability of the Himalayan region.