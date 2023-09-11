Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits Bay of Bengal

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolted Bay of Bengal on the early hours of Monday, according to National Center for Seismology (NSC).

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 1.29 am on Monday and at a depth of 70 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 11-09-2023, 01:29:06 IST, Lat: 9.75 & Long: 84.12, Depth: 70 Km ,Location: Bay of Bengal, India,” NCS said in a post on social media platform, X.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Tripura’s Dharmanagar on Saturday, as per the NCS data. The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 43 km.

Advertisement