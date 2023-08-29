Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Andaman Sea

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit the Andaman Sea on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology informed.

The tremors struck at 3:50 AM on Tuesday. According to NCS, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 29-08-2023, 03:50:10 IST, Lat: 11.46 & Long: 93.34, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Andaman Sea,” the NCS posted on X.

Earlier yesterday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit the Surguja district of Chhattisgarh.

According to the NCS, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 28-08-2023, 20:04:31 IST, Lat: 23.21 & Long: 83.22, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Surguja, Chhattisgarh”, said the NCS on ‘X’.

According to the National Seismology Centre, the earthquake occurred at 8:04 p.m.