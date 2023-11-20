Logo

# India

Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 strikes Maharashtra’s Hingoli

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Maharashtra’s Hingoli on Monday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | November 20, 2023 9:45 am

Representation image [Photo: IANS]

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 5.09 am today at a depth of 5 km.
“Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5, Occurred on 20-11-2023, 05:09:29 IST, Lat: 19.41 and Long: 77.34, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Hingoli, Maharashtra,” the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) posted on social media platform X.
Further details are awaited.

