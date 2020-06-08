Another earthquake hits the national capital within a month measuring 2.1 on Richter Scale on Monday.

The earthquake was recorded at around 1 pm near Delhi-Gurgaon border, confirmed the National Centre of Seismology.

According to the agency, the earthquake had epicentre around 13 km of the bordering Gurgaon and with a depth of 18 km.

Since April, Delhi and nearby areas have witnessed around 14 low and medium intensity earthquakes.

On Wednesday night, a medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred near Noida.

On April 12, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on Richter Scale, on April 13 of 2.7 on Richter Scale, on May 10 of 3.4 on Richter Scale and of 2.2 on May 15 were recorded in the national capital.

The series of frequent earthquakes are not a good indication for Delhi.