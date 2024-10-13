Earthquake of 4.6 magnitude jolts Assam and Bhutan, no casualties reported

A mild earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale shook parts of Assam and neighbouring country Bhutan.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake’s epicentre was located near Udalguri, Assam, at a depth of 15 kilometres at 7.47 am. The quake’s coordinates were pinpointed at 26.73 degree North latitude and 92.31 degree East longitude.

Tremors were felt across various regions, including Dhekiajuli, Barpeta, Goalpara, Tezpur, North Lakhimpur, Itanagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, and even as far as Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh and Dimapur in Nagaland.

The quake did not result in any immediate reports of casualties or significant damage, though people in the affected areas were shaken by the early-morning tremors.