Earth cave-in at Chambal pipeline in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur; 4 dead & 2 injured

At least four people were killed and two injured when the earth caved into a pit on the project site of the Chambal Pipeline in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, on Sunday morning.

According to District Collector Qummar Chaudhary, six people were rescued from the caved-in pit in Nangal Jungi village of Roopwas block. Two victims were declared brought dead by the doctors at the RBM District Hospital. Another two injured later succumbed at the hospital, while the rest were still under treatment, Chaudhary said. The deceased included three women.

Advertisement

The SDRF team has been rushed to the work site to ensure that no one is still buried in the debris in the pit, he said.

Advertisement

Unofficial sources, however, said that around 10 people were buried in the pit, and victims might have gone to some private hospitals.

Some of the workers have come from the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh; their relatives have rushed to the Nangal Jungi village site, sources said.