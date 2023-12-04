Jaishankar meets US Dy NSA amid allegations of plot to kill ‘Khalistan’ supporter Pannun

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met Principal Deputy National Security Adviser of the United States Jon Finer and discussed various bilateral and global issues.

“Good to meet Principal Deputy NSA of the US Jon Finer this afternoon. Useful exchange of views on the global situation. Discussed taking our bilateral cooperation forward,” Jaishankar wrote on ‘X’.

The meeting is considered significant in the backdrop of a case filed in a US court by American prosecutors against an Indian national for his alleged involvement in a plot to kill ‘Khalistan’ supporter Gurpatwant Singh Pannun leader on American soil.

This issue is learnt to have figured in the meeting though there was no official confirmation.

Last Wednesday, US federal prosecutors charged Nikhil Gupta, 52, of working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Pannun. The US prosecutors informed a Manhattan court that authorities in the Czech Republic arrested and detained Gupta.

A day later, India described as a “matter of concern” the US linking an Indian official to the man charged with conspiring to kill Pannun and asserted that follow-up action would be taken based on findings of an inquiry panel investigating the allegations.