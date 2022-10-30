External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the horrific Seoul Halloween stampede and said India stands in solidarity with South Korea during this difficult time. At least 151 people were killed and 76 others were injured in a deadly stampede during Halloween celebrations in Seoul’s Itaewon district on Saturday, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported citing authorities.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, “Deeply shocked at the loss of so many young lives due to the stampede in Seoul. Our condolences to the families of those who lost their dear ones. We stand in solidarity with the Republic of Korea during this difficult time.”

The death toll in the horrific Seoul Halloween stampede rose to 151, with 19 of the victims identified as foreigners, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported citing fire authorities.