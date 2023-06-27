E Sewa Kendras – Bridging the digital divide & ensuring justice for All

Enabling easy access to justice for the common man, the Ministry of Law and Justice has rolled out eSewa Kendras. The eSewa Kendra will bridge the digital divide by providing e filing services to lawyers and litigants.

815 eSewa Kendras have been made under 25 High Courts, benefiting all the stakeholders to avail citizen-centric services of courts and case-related information conveniently.

Initially, e-Sewa Kendras were created in the High Courts and in one District Court in each State on a pilot basis. It enables litigants to obtain information with respect to case status and to obtain copies of judgments and orders. These centres also extend assistance in e-filing of cases.

Speaking to The Statesman, President, Supreme Court women Lawyers Association, Mahalakshmi Pavani said, “This is going to cut down time and energy for the litigants and the lawyers. The eSewa Kendra would certainly help to bridge the divide. These Kendras represent a significant step for the common man and his right to access to justice. The problem however is about feasibility. The internet access needs to be smooth and the technical knowledge to handle such services is required. Lack of understanding of the subject may pave the way for the touts that need to be checked”.

Covering all High Courts and one District Court as a pilot project, it is being expanded to cover all court complexes. The eSewa Kendras are being set up at the entry point of the court complexes with the intention of facilitating the lawyer or litigant who needs any kind of assistance ranging from information to facilitation and e filing.

On 30 October 2020, India’s first e-Resource Center was inaugurated at Nagpur in Maharashtra. The e-Resource Centre “Nyay Kaushal” will facilitate e-filing of cases in Supreme Court India, High Courts and District Courts across the country. It will also assist the lawyers and litigants in accessing online e-Courts services and shall be the saviour for those who cannot afford the technology. It will provide benefits in saving time, avoidance of exertion, travelling long distances, and saving cost by offering facilities of e-filing of cases across the country, to conduct the hearing virtually, Scanning, Accessing e-Courts services.

Another Practicing Supreme Court Lawyer Abani Sahu said, “This will certainly help us all. This will also help to ease out the burden on the courts and cut down on waiting time. The faster system will certainly help the litigants and lawyers both”.