E-commerce has ushered in a new era: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday highlighted the transformative impact of e-commerce platforms, describing them as catalysts for a new era of opportunities.

He emphasised how these platforms are fostering healthy competition and empowering every citizen, whether in urban or rural areas, to access global markets.

Speaking at a programme where he virtually inaugurated Flipkart’s new warehouses in Unnao and Varanasi, the CM said, “We focused on enhancing packaging and export capabilities by leveraging design, technology, and market access. However, the work of giving it more momentum happened when the Flipkart Group joined us.”

He mentioned that the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme gained worldwide recognition when the Flipkart Group began providing services as an e-commerce platform. He also called upon the companies to take advantage of the warehousing policy in Uttar Pradesh and explore the immense possibilities in this sector.

CM Yogi extended his best wishes on the inauguration of the state-of-the-art Flipkart warehouses in Unnao and Varanasi. He reflected on the state’s rich history of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), which have been a cornerstone of the economy for centuries. However, he noted that over the past few decades, the sector had struggled due to inadequate adaptation to evolving demands in technology, design, and packaging, coupled with the absence of a concrete action plan.

“When our government came into power in 2017, we received guidance from PM Modi, which led to a comprehensive mapping of the MSME sector in the state. This initiative paved the way for the promotion of local products under the ODOP scheme,” he said.

The CM further shared that the vision behind the ODOP scheme was to create a platform that would not only preserve Uttar Pradesh’s traditional products but also make them appealing to a broader audience.

He emphasised the transformative role of technology in expanding market access, stating that what once seemed an impossible challenge — delivering products to global markets — has now been made possible, thanks to technological advancements. He mentioned that the newly established warehouses in Unnao, connected to the Lucknow Commissionerate, and in Varanasi, the spiritual capital of the state, represent a significant step forward.

CM Yogi underscored the potential for job creation these facilities bring, highlighting how the presence of such warehouses ensures the provision of quality services, thereby meeting customer expectations and curbing black marketing by breaking monopolies. He also stated that these developments foster healthy competition and open doors to numerous opportunities, reducing the risk of fraud and enhancing market fairness.

The Chief Minister praised the effectiveness of the platform, pointing out that from a single location, products can now reach across the city, the state, the country, and even the world. He acknowledged Flipkart’s large-scale operations in Uttar Pradesh, facilitated through state policies and a MoU, as a testament to the success of this collaborative approach.

He then highlighted the positive impact of recent initiatives aimed at empowering women and promoting self-reliance in Uttar Pradesh. He mentioned that the state government had signed agreements with three major groups to advance these goals, and the results are now becoming evident.

He praised the efforts of women like Radhika in Lucknow, who, through the Self Employed Women’s Association, has not only expanded the business of chikan kurtas and saris but also significantly increased the income of every female worker involved. Similarly, Shivani Verma has made strides in providing market access to handmade jewellery and home decor through e-commerce platforms, with Flipkart playing a significant role in this success. He extended his congratulations to Flipkart for its contribution.

“Uttar Pradesh, with the highest number of MSME units in the country —between 90 to 96 lakh — has been at the forefront of supporting small businesses. The state is also the first to provide a security insurance cover of Rs 1 lakh to entrepreneurs associated with each MSME unit,” Yogi added.

CM Yogi emphasised that the Mukhya Mantri Yuva Udyami Scheme is paving the way for the establishment of 10 lakh new enterprises, with Flipkart now acting as a trusted partner to bring these products to market. He noted that the inauguration of these two warehouses is a certified assurance of this commitment and will help instil new confidence among entrepreneurs in Uttar Pradesh, while also creating new job opportunities.