E-auction of Haryana Housing Board properties on 29 Aug

Haryana Housing Board is set to conduct an e-auction of residential, commercial, and institutional properties across Haryana on August 29 through the hbh.gov.in portal.

A spokesperson of the board said on Friday that the auction will encompass a variety of residential, commercial, and institutional properties situated in different districts of the state.

He said that the deadline for the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) is 25 August, 2023. The board has stipulated a registration fee of Rs 1,000 along with an 18 per cent goods and services tax (GST) charge, as well as a processing fee of Rs 500 along with an 18 per cent GST charge.

Advertisement

The spokesperson said the e-auction will commence at 10 a.m on the http://hbh.gov.in portal. For complete details regarding the sites and the terms and conditions of the e-auction, interested parties can reach out to the Housing Board Haryana via email at hbheauction2020@gmail.com or the helpline number 0172-3520001.