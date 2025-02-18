Dy CM Diya Kumari to present Rajasthan budget in assembly on Wednesday

The Rajasthan state budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year is set to be presented in the state assembly on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, who is also in charge of the Finance portfolio, will present the budget at 11 am. This will be her second successive budget since the formation of the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government in the state in December 2023.

Advertisement

She has finalised the draft of the budget in a meeting with her budget preparing team of officials at the state secretariat here on Tuesday and put her signatures on the authentic copy of the document marking conclusion of a prolonged exercise.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani expressed the confidence that the second phase of the budget session, which resumes on Wednesday with the budget presentation, would progress in a smooth and cordial atmosphere.

Devnani said, “Leaders of all parties have assured me of full cooperation for conducting the proceedings in a smooth manner with a positive and cooperative approach”.

She had convened an all-party meeting in his assembly chamber to ensure smooth conduct of the House.

The first phase of the session, between January 31 and February 7, was marred by pandemonium, dharna and slogan shoutings in the well of the House and abrupt adjournments.