Dumper driver tortured, hung upside down by sand mafia in Rajasthan; police arrest accused

Beawar Police in Rajasthan have taken cognisance of a shocking incident of inhuman treatment and brutality inflicted on a dumper driver by a local sand mafia.

A disturbing video that has gone viral shows the victim being beaten after being hung upside down from a JCB machine by his legs.

The accused, identified as Tejpal Singh—allegedly involved in illegal sand trading—tied the driver by his legs and suspended him from the arm of a JCB machine in an inverted position.

He then whipped and intermittently assaulted the victim. Singh reportedly suspected the driver of being involved in thefts of diesel and cement. Disturbingly, he is also accused of rubbing salt into the victim’s open wounds.

Though the exact date of the incident is yet to be confirmed, the video capturing the act has been circulating on social media for the past few days.

Following public outrage and the viral spread of the video, Raipur Police initiated action. On Saturday, Tejpal Singh was detained by the Station House Officer (SHO) of Raipur Police Station, police sources confirmed.

Reacting strongly, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra condemned the incident, calling it a shameful act that reflects poorly on the state.

Leader of the Opposition Tika Ram Jully questioned the government’s silence, stating, “Why are mafias allowed to bring such shame to the state? Why is the government behaving like a mute spectator?”

Opposition leaders accused the state administration of weakness and failing to control rising criminal activities under the watch of organized mafias.