“Dubai Didi…”: Nishikant Dubey mocks Moitra over typo in reply to ethics body

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday took a jibe at TMC MP Mahua Moitra for misspelling his name as ‘Dubai’ in a letter to Ethics Committee chairman Vinod Sonkar and called her “Dubai didi”.

“Dubai Didi asked some people for a cross-examination. Under the rules of Lok Sabha, especially on page 246 of the Kaul-Shakdher book, the witness is protected from court proceedings and their hue and cry… Answers are needed on the question of (hampering) national security and corruption; here we are prepared for the fight,” Dubey posted on X in Hindi (Formerly Twitter).

Earlier in the day, Moitra wrote to the Ethics Committee chairman seeking to postpone her appearance before the panel for examination after November 5 stating that she has prior commitments in her constituency as Durga Puja celebrations continue in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, TMC MP also sought to cross-question Darshan Hiranandani, who has been at the centre of the ‘cash for questions’ allegation and has turned approver in the case. In one of the paragraphs of Moitra’s letter to Sonkar, Dubey’s name was misspelt as ‘Dubai’.

“The Committee against the order of natural justice, if I may humbly add summoned and heard the complainants Dubai and Dehadrai on October 26, 2023, before allowing me, the alleged accused, a chance to be heard,” Moitra wrote.

He further said that the accused MP was so intoxicated by Dubai that even my name had been changed to Dubai in the letter written to the Chairman of the Ethics Committee.

“The accused MP is so intoxicated by Dubai that even my name has been changed to Dubai in the letter written to the Chairman of the Ethics Committee. ‘Mohtarma’ has described her mental condition by changing my name to Dubey, oh my fate?” he added.

Moreover, after hours Dubey further asked did the degree holder studied or not or did she sold the country’s security for a few bucks.

“When any MP gets the Parliament mail ID or member portal, we make an agreement with NIC, the very first point of which is that this mail ID and password will be kept confidential and will not be shared with anyone. I signed this agreement after thinking carefully. Did the degree holder study or not or did she sell the country’s security for a few bucks?” he added.

Earlier today, Mahua Moitra responded to the Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha’s summons through a letter, requesting for more time to appear before the panel, which is probing Dubey’s “cash-for-query” allegation.

“Therefore, I request to be given time to appear in person before the committee at any date and time of the Committee’s choice after November 5, 2023,” she added.

Meanwhile, on Thursday BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, who initially levelled the cash-for-query allegation against the TMC MP, appeared before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee to submit oral evidence on their allegations.

“I told the truth before the committee. All members of the committee went about the process of asking questions in a cordial manner. I gave honest answers to all the questions that were put to me,” Advocate Dehadrai told ANI.

“I will give all the information that the Committee asks me to provide. I will appear before the committee whenever it asks me to. I will submit all the documents, the truth is in the documents,” BJP MP Nishikant Dubey told reporters.

The committee is headed by Sonkar, a BJP MP, and also includes Vishnu Datt Sharma, Sumedhanand Saraswati, Aparajita Sarangi, Rajdeep Roy, Sunita Duggal, and Subhash Bhamre of the BJP; Ve Vaithilingam, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Preneet Kaur of the Congress; Balashowry Vallabbhaneni (YSRCP); Hemant Godse (Shiv Sena); Giridhari Yadav (JD-U); P R Natarajan (CPI-M); and Kunwar Danish Ali (BSP).

The BJP MP Dubey earlier wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker, alleging the involvement of Mahua Moitra in the ‘cash for query’ scandal.

He claimed that he held evidence as shared by Advocate Dehadrai, which allegedly corroborates the charges against the TMC MP.

In response to Dubey’s letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, the Trinamool MP had said she would welcome a probe by the Speaker after he had dealt with alleged breaches of privilege by other BJP MPs.