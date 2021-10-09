DU releases 2nd cut off for undergraduate courses

After nearly 36,130 students completing their admission process under the first cut-off list, the second cut off list of Delhi University for its undergraduate courses was released today. The admission procedure for the students selected under the second cut off list will begin on 11 October and must be completed by 13 October. Successful candidates can pay the fees in the respective colleges till 15 October.

Over 2.87 lakh students have applied for Delhi University’s undergraduate courses, down from 3.53 lakh applications last year, with the maximum number of aspirants being from CBSE. Students can check the DU second cut-off list on the official website, du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in or in the respective website of the colleges.

According to the guidelines, the candidate is allowed to choose only one programme in a college during a particular cutoff, and selecting multiple programmes and colleges in a particular cutoff is not permitted.

“No change in the chosen programme college will be permitted during a particular cutoff. Selection of programme college can be made only through the candidate’s own dashboard. No physical visit is required to colleges/universities during the admission process,” the guidelines state.

On receiving the application, the colleges verify it along with the uploaded documents to approve or decline the candidature. The colleges verify the documents uploaded by the candidate for eligibility and meeting the required cut-off.

Verification of documents is done at various stages by colleges — programme or teacher in charge of the respective colleges will verify the minimum qualifications and cut-off requirement. Then the admission convenor rechecks and approves or rejects the candidature and finally, the principal approves or rejects the candidature.

“In case of lack of necessary documents, the candidate will be contacted on their registered email id/phone by the respective college so that the same may be provided directly to the college. All colleges will designate an email id for receiving documents/clarifications from the candidates. In case the candidate does not respond, or where documents remain insufficient till the specified date/time, the candidature will be rejected by citing the reason,” according to the guidelines.

The university assured that no application will be left undecided and it will either be approved or rejected (citing reason) by the college principal. “In case any candidate is not satisfied with the reason for rejection (as given by the college), a grievance may be registered with the College Grievance Redressal Committee through e-mail available on the website of the respective college,” the guidelines said.

Once the candidate has taken admission after paying fees, they will have to sign an online declaration stating that the information provided by them is correct. The uploaded documents will be verified physically by colleges within the stipulated time period as and when notified by the university.

If at any stage, it is found that the information given by the candidate is “false/incorrect/fabricated/ingénue and/or is not supported by the documents presented”, the admission will be immediately cancelled without a fee refund. “Although within a specific cutoff, a candidate is not allowed to change his/her programme and college once applied, if, in subsequent cutoff lists, she/he may apply as ensuring her/his eligibility and programme and college cutoff.

Candidates who had applied in a cut-off but their application was “rejected” in that cutoff list will be considered as fresh candidates.