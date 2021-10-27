DU admission based on special cut-off list to end today midnight

Students who want to apply to Delhi University (DU) have one last chance to do so based on the university’s special cut-off list. The admissions procedure, which began on Tuesday based on a special cut-off list, will end at midnight on Wednesday. The special cut-off, on the other hand, is likely to be higher than the previously announced cut-off lists.

In most undergraduate courses, a student must receive 96-99 per cent in order to be placed on the special cut-off list.

For students seeking admission to various undergraduate courses, the University of Delhi will fill 70,000 spots. The university has produced three cut-off lists for these 70,000 seats thus far. On the basis of the three cut-off lists revealed thus far, a total of 1,70,186 students have applied for admission. 58,000 students have been accepted into various DU colleges.

This admissions process is important for students who were eligible for admission based on the first, second, and third cut-off lists but were unable to do so for various reasons.

According to DU Registrar Vikas Gupta, on the basis of the special cut-off list released by the varsity, applications for seeking admissions can be accepted only till midnight of October 27. Various colleges affiliated with the varsity will approve the eligible applications for admission by October 28, Gupta said. The fees for seeking admission can be paid till October 29.

DU has fixed 98.25 per cent for Economics course, 98.75 for B.Com (Honours) course and 98.25 per cent for History for the special cut-off list. In the special cut-off list, there is more opportunity for the Reserved Category students as compared to those from the General Category.

Meanwhile, Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) has raised objections against the new rules to be adopted for the recruitment of assistant professors. The DU teachers body believes that 4,000 ad hoc and temporary teachers will become unemployed due to the new recruitment process to be adopted by the varsity.

On October 29, the University of Delhi’s Executive Council will convene. The DUTA, on the other hand, has objected to some of the meeting’s requirements.

DUTA President Rajib Ray sent a letter to varsity Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, stating that DUTA takes the meeting’s agenda item 5.01 very seriously. The proposed screening and/or shortlisting criteria for direct hiring of Assistant Professors in University departments and/or colleges (Annexure 5.01) are inappropriate. The DUTA has urged that they be repealed immediately.

