Drug Inspector, Class IV Employee caught taking bribe in Punjab

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday nabbed a drug inspector named Bableen Kaur for accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 through a Class-IV employee for granting the license for opening a drug store.

The Class-IV employee, identified as Rakesh Kumar was arrested red-handed while accepting the bribe amount on behalf of the drug inspector.

A spokesperson of VB said that the arrest was made on the basis of the complaint made by a Pathankot-based man. The complainant had made an online application for grant of a license to open a medical store at Mamoon.

He was later called by the drug inspector and directed to contact Kumar in the civil hospital.

When the complainant met Kumar at the Civil Hospital, Pathankot on 18 June, the latter demanded a bribe of rupees one lakh for getting his work done from Kaur. The amount was later reduced to Rs 90,000.

The spokesperson informed that the complainant agreed to give Rs 30000 as the first installment of the total bribe money on 28 June. The VB team nabbed the accused Rakesh Kumar while he was accepting the sum of Rs 30000 in the presence of two official witnesses. Later on the drug inspector Kaur was also arrested for her involvement in this case.