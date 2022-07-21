BJP-led NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is set to be elected as the 15th President of India, having already got 50 per cent of the total value of valid votes at the end of the third round of counting.

Briefing the media, Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody, who is the returning officer for the election, said Droupadi Murmu has got 2161 votes whose electoral value is 5,77,777.

The presidential contest is between Murmu and Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. “Up to this round, the cumulative total is, the total valid votes is 3,219 with a total value of 8,38,839 of which Murmu gets 2161 votes of the value of 5,77,777. Yashwant Sinha got 1,058 votes of the value of 2,61,062,” Mody said.

He said the states covered in the third round are Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha and Punjab. “In this round, total valid votes were 1,333. Total value of valid votes is 1,65,664. Droupadi Murmu got 812 votes, Yashwant Sinha got 521 votes,” Mody said.

Odisha’s Rairangpur village, the native place of NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu erupted in celebrations in anticipation of Droupadi Murmu’s victory. A large crowd gathered outside BJP Headquarters in Delhi in celebration earlier this evening. Murmu was also leading in the first two rounds of the counting of votes.

According to the sources, 17 MPs have cross-voted in the Presidential elections, in favour of Droupadi Murmu. The counting began at Parliament House at 11 am. The Presidential election was held on July 18.