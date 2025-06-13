Drop in transformer damage cases in UP during heat wave conditions

The UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has recorded a sharp decline in transformer damage during the current severe heatwave conditions in the state.

Compared to previous years, fewer transformers were damaged in April and May of 2025–26—a clear sign of a strengthened power distribution system and improved repair and maintenance protocols.

According to UPPCL Chairman Dr Ashish Kumar Goyal here on Friday, only 12 power transformers were damaged in April-May 2025–26, compared to 42 in 2024–25, 61 in 2023–24, and 90 in 2022–23. This represents a dramatic reduction of over 87 per cent in just three years.

Similarly, the damage to general transformers has also decreased substantially. While 7,322 transformers failed in April-May 2022–23, the number dropped to 4,906 in 2023–24, 3,801 in 2024–25, and just 2,613 in the corresponding period of 2025–26—a decline of over 64 per cent.

Once considered a routine problem during summer and monsoon seasons, transformer blowouts are now rapidly becoming a thing of the past.

In the broader context, 34,350 transformers were damaged in the 2022–23 period. This number dropped to 33,595 in 2024–25 and further down to 31,580 in just the first two months of 2025–26, a total of 2,015 fewer than the previous year.

This transformation is the result of multiple concrete interventions spearheaded by UPPCL. Power transformers were equipped with bell protection systems, while distribution transformers were fitted with tailless and fuse units.

Mechanical fault tracking and continuous monitoring systems were implemented, along with rigorous reviews of maintenance procedures, to ensure optimal performance and reliability. Officers responsible for repeated transformer failures faced strict disciplinary action, bringing several executive engineers, senior divisional officers (SDOs), and junior engineers under scrutiny.

Dr Goyal emphasised, “A zero-tolerance policy is in force when it comes to power supply in Uttar Pradesh. If disruptions occur due to negligence at any level, swift and strict action will be taken.” He has directed officials to ensure that wherever a transformer of 100 kV or above is damaged, accountability is fixed, and action is taken without delay.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made a 24×7 quality power supply a top priority. He had earlier instructed UPPCL to address recurring issues, such as transformer blowouts, decisively. Under Dr Goyal’s leadership, this directive is now yielding tangible outcomes, delivering real benefits to the public across the state.