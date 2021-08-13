Drones being used by police in Srinagar for smooth I-Day celebrations

Amidst the spike in terror attacks in Kashmir ahead of Independence Day, the J&K Police has pressed into service drones to keep a watch over the Lal Chowk and stadium in Srinagar.

J&K police on Thursday carried out a successful trial of drones being used for aerial surveillance on 15 August in Srinagar.

At least 10 high-end drones will be used in and around the main venue for the I-Day celebrations to be held at the Sher-i-Kashmir stadium in Srinagar’s Sonwar. Police said the drones were tested within the 2-kilometre radius of the Lal Chowk that is the commercial hub of Srinagar.

A police team from police station Kothibagh along with experts tested the drones at Pratap Park near Lal Chowk.

The police team was led by SP headquarters, Mohammad Arif Shah.

Aerial surveillance helps keep a close watch on the suspects. It also helps to further strengthen the multi-layer security cover that is put in place, said a police officer.