Drone threat triggers blackout and sirens in Barmer

Warning sirens were sounded once again in Barmer city on Sunday night amid apprehensions of drone activity from Pakistan.

The district administration re-imposed a blackout and issued an advisory urging residents to keep their home lights switched off and avoid going outdoors unless absolutely necessary.

On Saturday night, the entire Barmer district remained under strict blackout protocols as the Uttarlai Air Base, Jalipa Cantonment, Pokaran, and Jaisalmer in the adjoining district were reportedly targeted by Pakistani drones.

Balotra, a neighboring and newly formed district, was also following high-alert protocols, according to a report from Barmer.