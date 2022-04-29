BSF shoots down a drone, entering from Pakistan into Indian territory

On Friday, at about 1:15 am, BSF troops shot down a Quadcopter, “Made in China”, Model-DJI Matrice – 300” near Dhanoe Kalan, Amritsar sector. They had heard the buzzing sound of a suspected flying object/drone entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in the area, reports news agency ANI.

The whole area was cordoned and Police & concerned sister agencies were immediately informed. Further, an intensive search of the depth area was carried out & at about 6:15 am, troops, recovered a black-coloured Quadcopter, "Made in China", Model-DJI Matrice – 300" near Dhanoe Kalan, said BSF.

