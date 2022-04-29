BSF shoots down a drone, entering from Pakistan into Indian territory

On Friday, at about 1:15 am, BSF troops shot down a Quadcopter, “Made in China”, Model-DJI Matrice – 300” near Dhanoe Kalan, Amritsar sector. They had heard the buzzing sound of a suspected flying object/drone entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in the area, reports news agency ANI.
The whole area was cordoned and Police & concerned sister agencies were immediately informed. Further, an intensive search of the depth area was carried out & at about 6:15 am, troops, recovered a black-coloured Quadcopter, “Made in China”, Model-DJI Matrice – 300” near Dhanoe Kalan, said BSF.
BSF also told ANI, that today at about 1:15 am, BSF troops deployed at the border heard the buzzing sound of a suspected flying object/drone entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in the area near Village – Dhanoe Kalan, Amritsar Sector. Troops tried to intercept the object by firing &brought it down.
During the same time of the event, a 55-year-old Pakistani man was arrested along the Line of Control (LoC), when the man crossed into this side of the borderline in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Friday, according to a report. The man had a few Pakistani currency notes and an axe in his possession, it said.
As per the report, troops guarding the LoC arrested the man who was moving under suspicious circumstances in the forwarding area.