Driving school to be established in each Haryana district: Vij

Haryana’s Energy, Transport and Labour Minister Anil Vij has said that instructions have been given to establish a driving school in every district so that people, especially the youth, understand all the rules and techniques of driving.

Answering the questions of journalists after the pre-Budget consultation meeting in Panchkula on Tuesday, he said: “Driving schools will be established in every district.”

Advertisement

“Instructions have been given to officials to install an automatic washing machine system and an automatic system for checking vehicle fitness in every district,” he said.

Advertisement

He also said that besides replacing old buses, the condition of bus stands will also be improved and modernised.

Vij said that he has suggested building a hospital in every district with as many beds as the number of workers so that they can avail of health facilities.

Similarly, he asked officials to set up air-conditioned hospitals for workers in every district to provide better facilities.